Edna Mae Clark
Visalia - Edna Mae Clark was born May 26, 1929 and passed away Feb. 12, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born in Virginia Beach, Virginia to John and Mary Barnes. She married Kenyon Clark in 1961 and after his military career they chose to live in Exeter and then Visalia for over 40 years. She worked different jobs throughout her life, and retired from Jostens after many years of service. She was a loving wife and mother who will be truly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenyon and is survived by her sons Kenny Hamon, Tom Hamon, John Hamon, Robert Clark, daughter Mary Hamon, 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren.
Graveside Memorial Services will be held on Feb. 20th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Exeter Cemetery, 719 E. Marinette Ave, Exeter, CA 93221. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 16, 2019