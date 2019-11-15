|
Edward Bueno
Visalia -
"It is with heavy hearts that the Bueno family announces the passing of Edward Bueno Sr. He was relieved of all his earthly worries and pains on November 12th 2019 at the age of 85. Edward was born on Oct. 25th 1934. As the patriarch of the Bueno family, he will be missed by many that loved and looked up to him. Edward served in the military as a young man, and went on to become the successful owner of Empire Supply Company where he became known and loved by many in the community. Over the years, he also developed a skill for acquiring real estate and making deals, whether it be for his treasured watches, beautiful cars or even a nice pair of shoes.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Ruth Bueno, son Edward Bueno Jr. (Sue), daughters Christina Scott and Diana Bueno, son Ron Bueno and daughter in law Stephanie Bueno. He will also live on through his 10 grandchildren Melissa, Samantha, Anthony, Jason, Jon, Matthew, Blake, Kinser, Dylan and Dax along with 11 great-grandchildren. Edward is also survived by his brothers Julian and Danny (Rose), sister Rachel Mesa (Joe), sister-in-law Tessie Bueno and brother-in-law, Joe Flores. Edward is preceded into eternity by son Robert Bueno, parents John and Carmen Bueno, brothers John Bueno Jr. and Adolph Bueno, sister Adela Flores and sister in law Josie Bueno.
Edward's life celebration will be held on Friday, November 22nd at St Mary's Catholic Church (608 N Church St. Visalia, CA.) at 9:30 a.m. with a reception immediately following." Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019