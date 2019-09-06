|
Edward Earl Meffert
Visalia - Edward Earl Meffert went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 24, 2019 at age 79. Ed passed peacefully at home after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Ed was born June 27, 1940 in Wonewoc, Wisconsin to George and Marie Meffert. Ed was an only child and was raised and worked hard on the family dairy farm. Ed attended parochial schools and graduated from Wonewoc High School in 1958. Ed graduated with his Bachelors Degree in Ag Financing from University of Wisconsin at Madison. Ed relocated to California in 1964 to pursue a career in agriculture.
Ed enjoyed a life of service and was an integral part of agriculture prosperity in the San Joaquin Valley. He served on the Board of Directors for the World Ag Expo, Habitat For Humanity, Visalia Chamber of Commerce, and many agricultural related committees.
Ed was a very loving, loyal, Christian man who lived a life of integrity. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Visalia for 50 years and served on many committees and was a former President of the Church Board. Ed loved God and his life of service and mentoring others was greatly appreciated by those who were blessed by him.
After a 30-year career in finance, Ed retired as Senior Vice President of Valley Farm Credit in 2000. After retirement, Ed and his wife Carolyn enjoyed traveling to their timeshares in Lake Tahoe, Sunriver Oregon, and San Francisco. They toured the United States and Canada also traveled abroad. Ed was a member of Roger Rocka's Dinner Theater and was a member of a local Gourmet Dinner Club for 30 years. Ed loved people, socializing, and telling jokes. He had a great sense of humor. Ed's hobbies were hunting and fishing. He loved the outdoors where he felt the closeness of God.
Ed loved his family and his many friends. He leaves behind his wife Carolyn with whom he enjoyed 34 years of marriage, sons John (Misty), Rex (Dottie) and Mike (Sarah) Kovacevich, Justin Young, daughter Stephanie Young (children Steven and Sierra Freitas), 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church Saturday October 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Christ Lutheran Church in Visalia. Burial will be private in Wonewoc, Wisconsin. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019