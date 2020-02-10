Services
Tulare - On February 7, 2020, Edward Jerry Gunsolus of Tulare, California sadly passed away at the age of 70 at USC Keck Hospital from complications of a stroke.

Jerry was born to E.J and Luceal Gunsolus on February 25, 1949, in Newman, California. He was the fourth of eight children. He attended TWHS, where he was on the track and cross country team.

On August 3, 1968, he married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Judy Hogg. They recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. Together they raised eight children: Jeremy Gunsolus (wife Miranda), Jenny Weemes (husband Mike), Penny Fernandes (husband Lee), Rachel Coelho (husband Paul), Hannah Gunsolus, Rebecca Gunsolus, Emily Little (husband Chris), and Valerie Medina (husband Eric). He was a wonderful grandad to 20 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Jerry was in the U.S Army from 1969 to 1971 and served in Stuttgart, Germany. He was a brick mason for 40+ years. He was well known for his beautiful and perfect masonry work. He took pride in his work, and even though he was way past the age of retirement, he still continued to work hard and has left a few jobs behind.

Jerry loved going on coastal trips and camping with his family in the mountains. One of his favorite pastimes was listening to classic rock and barbecuing for his family. He was always supportive and attended his kids' and grandkids' games, performances, and school functions.

He was a son, a brother, an uncle, a husband, a father, a grandad, and a hero. He will be forever remembered and forever loved. His celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am on February 15 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel 127 E. Caldwell Ave Visalia. In lieu of flowers please send donations to or . Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
