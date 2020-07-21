Edward Rowley Holden



Cutler - Edward Rowley Holden, Born 08/17/1930 in New Orleans, LA to Edward W and Louise Holden. He entered into eternal rest on 04/07/2020. Was raised in Cutler, Ca. Attended Cutler Elementary School and graduated from Visalia Union High School in 1949. After high school he attended Cal Poly during which time he enlisted in the United States Airforce where he became an MP. After being honorably discharged he returned home to farm with his father. Graveside service will be held at Smith Mountain Cemetery on Monday, 07/27/2020 at 9:00am. Social distancing will be observed.









