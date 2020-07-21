1/2
Edward Rowley Holden
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Rowley Holden

Cutler - Edward Rowley Holden, Born 08/17/1930 in New Orleans, LA to Edward W and Louise Holden. He entered into eternal rest on 04/07/2020. Was raised in Cutler, Ca. Attended Cutler Elementary School and graduated from Visalia Union High School in 1949. After high school he attended Cal Poly during which time he enlisted in the United States Airforce where he became an MP. After being honorably discharged he returned home to farm with his father. Graveside service will be held at Smith Mountain Cemetery on Monday, 07/27/2020 at 9:00am. Social distancing will be observed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jul. 21 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Smith Mountain Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dopkins Funeral Chapel - Dinuba
189 South J Street
Dinuba, CA 93618
(559) 591-1919
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dopkins Funeral Chapel - Dinuba

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved