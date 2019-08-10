|
|
Edward William Stout
Visalia - EDWARD WILLIAM STOUT passed from this earth on March 29, 2018 in Visalia, CA. He was born in Lindsay, CA on March 19, 1954 to Ruby Dora and Lloyd Frank Stout. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Orville Stout. At the time of his death, Edward had one brother, Lloyd Stout, still living.
Edward is survived by: Lloyd's children, Sarah and George and Lloyd's widow, Margaret; and Orville's children, Stephanie, Alice, Kelly; his aunts, Ruth and Joetta and cousins.
A 1972 graduate of Lindsay High School in Lindsay, CA; Ed worked for Lindsay Olive Growers from September 1973 until the plant quit operations in December 1992. From 1993 to 1994, Ed held various long term assignments while completing training at Fresno Institute of Technology; where, in July 1994, he received a Diploma of Completion as a Certified Electronics Technician, and a Graduate with Honors. Resulting from his training, Ed became a maintenance technician for Color-Box, LLC Visalia, CA from May 1995 to October 2004. He worked for Pacific Southwest Container, LLC Visalia, CA, as a maintenance technician from October 2004 to June 2006; and then later, August 2009 until his death in 2018.
Ed was an asset for every organization he ever worked for. With his puzzle solving intellect, he figured out much less expensive and timely fixes to the complicated machines he worked on.
Edward was a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics. He was active as a radio control airplane modeler and flyer; but, later his interests turned more to radio controlled sailplanes. He was a member of the Central Valley Radio Control (C.R.V.C.) Soaring Club. As a close friend to Ed said, "... he was a low key guy who never imposed himself onto anyone. He was a kind fellow, always willing to help. He was especially appreciated by the glider club members as he continually performed maintenance to their elaborate flying field facilities." Ed was a light-hearted, knowledgeable person, and a computer mentor to several family members and friends.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Aug. 10, 2019