Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-3316
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
North Tulare Cemetery
4572 North J Street
Tulare - Elaine Smith, age 87, passed away on April 3, 2019. Elaine was born in San Luis Obispo, California and graduated from San Luis Obispo High School. Elaine married Wesley Smith on February 15, 1953 and they moved to Pixley, California in 1955. Elaine was a farmer's wife and worked for Pixley School for 20 years.

Elaine is survived by Margo and David Sanders, Craig and Karen Smith, Brad and Janet Smith, 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the North Tulare Cemetery, 4572 North J Street at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial donations can be made in Elaine's memory to Saint Aloysius Church, 125 E. Pleasant Ave., Tulare CA 93274. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019
