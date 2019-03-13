Services
Redmond, OR - Elaine passed away on March 5th in Redmond, Oregon after a 6 year battle with cancer. She was born in Tulare in 1954 and graduated from Redwood High in 1972. She served 4 years in the Navy including cherished time in Scotland. She worked in the hospitality industry and co-owned several businesses with her husband Dennis, including The Tapper for 13 years. She is survived by her husband, his daughter Brandi and son-in-law Tim, brothers Gene and Alvin, and sister Annette. She was preceded in death by parents Joe and Albertina Leal.

Local arrangements by Smith Family Chapel. Condolences: www.smithfamilychapel.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 13, 2019
