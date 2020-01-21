|
|
Elba Rose Trueworthy
Visalia - Elba Rose Trueworthy passed away in the early hours of January 15th, 2020. Elba was born in Puerto Rico on October 8th, 1932. Elba was one of six children. Elba moved to the New York area as a child and as a strong independent young woman moved to Los Angeles with her friend Julie. She met and married Phillip Arthur Trueworthy in 1955. Phillip and Elba were married for 52 years when he passed away in 2008.
While living in Los Angeles, Elba and Phillip had four children. Elba was a very busy homemaker taking care of four active children. While living in Los Angeles Elba worked as a print shop assistant. But her true joy was always taking care of her family and looking out for the children of others as a foster mother since 1963. In 1981 Elba moved to Visalia, Ca., after Phillip was transferred to Tulare while working for Jerseymaid.
In the Visalia area Elba continued her passion of being a foster mother. Caring for over 100 different foster children over the years. While living in Visalia, Elba also worked as a cook at the juvenile hall, where she made sure the kids were always well fed and nurtured.
Elba is survived by all four of her children, Phillip Trueworthy (Christie), Juelmarie Morgan(Roland), Wayne Trueworthy(Tina), and Jeanelle Margosian (Bruce). Elba is also survived by her nine grandchildren Nicholas & Brittany Morgan, Madison Soltesz, Matthew Trueworthy(Meade), Taylor, Chase, & Makayla Margosian, Autumn and Joseph Trueworthy and one great-grandchild Patrick Morgan, who was the apple of her eye.
Services are Sunday, January 26th at 11:00 am at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. A reception will immediately follow at a family residence. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020