Eleanor Jean Clark
visalia - Eleanor Jean Clark peacefully passed away Tuesday, February 12th, 2019 at Linwood Meadows Care Center, Visalia, California.
"Ellie" as some called her, was born Eleanor Jean Perkins on October 21st, 1932 to Horace Monroe Perkins and Wilda Violet Perkins (nee Arney) in Bona, Missouri.
The family later moved back to Lindsay, California where Eleanor went to school graduating from Lindsay High School in 1950.
She then attended College of the Sequoias taking business and accounting classes. Eleanor then went on to work for Wolf & Lyon Agency, Harold Gisvold & Company (later known as Gisvold-Benson Company) as a bookkeeper/accountant in Lindsay until she moved to Visalia where she worked for Frank Benson Accounting and eventually retired from TayCal Press.
Eleanor was active serving as Community leader, Cooking leader and various other project leaderships for the Lindsay 4-H Club from its beginning and over a 10 year period. She also was a member of the Kaweah Delta Hospital Guild, volunteered as a "Pink Lady" mainly working in the Gift Shop.
Eleanor received the Soroptimist Women of Distinction Award in 1997, in recognition of professional & volunteering accomplishments in the area of Economic & Social Development.
Eleanor is preceded in death by her parents, husband William F. Clark, daughter Linda Mayberry Gomez and brother in law Delmer Pharis. Eleanor is survived by her children Philip Mayberry (Angie), Susan Benitez, grandchildren Nicholas Benitez, Melanie Hook (Johnathan), Jacob Mayberry (Christi), Jarod Mayberry and great grandchildren, Ayvah and Christopher (Kit) Mayberry. Sisters Joan Pharis and Marcia Holland (Jim).
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 23rd from 11:00 a.m. at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visaila, California.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association or Kaweah Delta Hospital. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Feb. 20, 2019