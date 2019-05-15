|
Eleanor Rosalie Heiskell
Tulare - Eleanor Rosalie Heiskell was born on December 14, 1924, in Tulare, California, the daughter of John and Margaret Heiskell, three years before her sister Patricia joined the family. She passed away on May 6, 2019. She attended Tulare Elementary School and Tulare High School. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from what was then Fresno State College. She taught music in Washington State, Fresno and Sacramento before moving to Kern County in 1957. She taught in the Kern County schools for nearly two decades before retiring.
Eleanor was a lifelong musician and one of the founding members of the Tulare County Symphony, where she served as the principal French horn player for 20 years. She was also a member of the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra for 40 years, and continued to serve on the board of directors for many years thereafter. She was proud when she was recognized as an Honorary Life Member of the board upon her retirement from active service.
Eleanor retired in 1976, and moved to the mountain community of Glennville. She attended church and volunteered her musical talents as a director of handbell choirs at the First Congregational Churches in Tulare and Bakersfield. She also attended and served on the board of directors at the Posey Community Church. She continued teaching as a volunteer at the Linns Valley School in Glennville, where she purchased most of the instruments, the music and spent countless hours teaching music.
She also continued to serve as a director of the family business, J.D Heiskell & Company, until 2017. Her association with that business helped fuel her lifelong commitment to philanthropy. In addition to her support of the Kern and Tulare County symphonies, she was a regular supporter of Fresno State University, 4H, Valley Public Radio, the Glennville Rodeo, the Greenhorn Mountain Veterans' Hall, the Tulare Historical Museum and she donated land to construct a new municipal well in Glennville when the main well became contaminated. She supported Glennville in any way possible and described it as her, "Happily ever after."
She will be remembered for her boundless generosity, her love of music, her love of animals, her love of the mountains and her love of her family. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Hillman, her niece and nephews: Honore Hillman, Scot and Adrianne Hillman, Bret and Tamara Hillman and Kent and Nicole Hillman.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Tulare Historical Museum, 444 West Tulare Ave., Tulare, CA 93274, the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, 1328 34th Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301, or Fresno State University, Attn: Katelyn Spencer, University Development, 5244 N Jackson Ave. M/S KC 45, Fresno, CA 93740.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday June 28, 2019 at 2:00 at the Tulare Historical Museum.
