Elida Ayala Vazquez
Visalia - Elida was born on August 16, 1928 in Agualeguas, Nuevo Leon, Mexico and passed away on September 4, 2019 in Visalia, California at the age of 91. Elida was a long time resident of Visalia having lived here since 1960 after living in Detroit, Michigan for six years. During her working years she packed fruit for Redbanks , Tomouzians and Linda Loma among other various packing houses. She was well recognized for her highly efficient and fast skills as a packer. During these years she made many long lasting and valued friendships among the hard working women in this industry.
Elida was a devout Catholic and long-standing member of both Holy Family and St. Mary's Catholic Churches. She will be remembered for her willingness to postulate the faith and pray on behalf of anyone in need.
Elida is survived by her son Angel Vazquez (Magdalena) and her daughter Haydee Barba (Andy); Her devoted niece Sandra Menchaca, her nephews Mario Menchaca, Juan Menchaca and Louis Menchaca; Grandchildren Citlalin Vazquez, Salvador Vazquez, Alexa Barba-Tepper, Adina Vazquez, Cavec Vazquez and Seth Vazquez; Three great-grandchildren; Jackson Tepper, Ritchie Vazquez, and Delos Vazquez and various other nieces and nephews in Texas, Oregon and Illinois. Elida is preceded in death by her husband Salvador H. Vazquez, and her son Julio Vazquez and a baby who died at birth, Salvador. Elida is the last of nine brothers and sisters who proceeded her.
The family is sincerely grateful to the caring staff at Westgate Gardens and especially to all the kind hearts of Station 2.
A Catholic Mass will follow a rosary at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 10:00am. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm, at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 7, 2019