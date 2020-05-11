|
|
Elinore Joyce Nyswonger Ton
Visalia - Elinore Joyce Nyswonger Ton passed away peacefully onto her life with her blessed Lord, Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Visalia CA. She was 91 years young. She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Ton.
Joyce was born in Tulare CA on December 14, 1928 to Orlena Leona McBride Nyswonger and Clark William Nyswonger. She has one brother, Norman Nyswonger. She graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1946, attended Four C's Business College, and was the first ever Tulare Rodeo Queen.
Joyce married Donald Frederick Ton, April 24, 1948. She is survived by her four children; Donald Paul Ton (Brenda Lacey Ton, Bedford IA); Shirley Veenendaal (Hank Veenendaal, Hanford ); Carolyn Dolin (Mike Dolin, Visalia); Linda Ton Green Seargeant (Robert Seargeant, Visalia). She is also survived by her eight grandchildren; Amber Joy Ton Blevins, Milton GA; Amy Veenendaal Griffith, Exeter; Christopher Dolin, Visalia; Lisa Veenendaal VanderMaarl, Visalia; Hank Veenendaal, Tulare; Allison E. Green, San Francisco; Meryl M. Green, San Diego; and Janna Dolin Komp, Olathe, KS. Joyce loved her grandchildren and her 12 great-grandchildren, and was always delighted to be with them.
Joyce was a life long member of the Visalia United Methodist Church. She enjoyed being a member of the Sopralto group along with the SAM group there.
Joyce loved to knit, and knit, and knit, tear it apart, and knit it again, there was never a short supply of scarves and blankets. She was an amazing seamstress, there was nothing she couldn't make fit perfectly on anyone. She taught piano for years. She loved playing the piano and singing each song. Joyce had peculiar talents one might not think she had unless you knew her pretty well. She grew up on a horse and could ride and rope calves as if she were breathing. In the l960's when her children were young, (and you could send your kids to play by themselves at Mooney's Grove) Joyce could whistle so loud they could hear it from the far side of the park and knew to get back to her before she whistled again.
Joyce was known for her spirit, and love for others. She always had a big smile for everyone. She truly loved her God and is now peaceful and happy in his loving arms.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Visalia United Methodist Church in the fall.
