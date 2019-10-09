|
|
Elisa Baldiviez Analla
Tulare - Elisa B. Analla born October 4, 1963 in Visalia Ca. to Santos and Esperanza Baldiviez. Elisa sadly lost her ten year battle with cancer on September 30, 2019.
Elisa was a beautiful person with a big heart. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She was an inspiration to many people. Elisa was the most courageous person you would ever know. She will truly be missed.
Elisa was employed at a Nursing Home for many years and enjoyed every minute of it. There she gained many lifelong friendships and memories.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Michael R Analla, Father, Santos Baldiviez and Grandmother, Goya Baldiviez. Elisa leaves behind her Mother, Esperanza and Vicente Garcia whom she loved dearly. Two children, Yvonne and Michael Analla and four grandchildren, who were the love of her life. Alexis and Ruben Abila, Zerayah Analla and Andrew Vigil and three sisters, Alicia Ruiz, Leticia Vizcarra and Teresa Garcia. Four brothers, Gilbert and Santos Baldiviez, Vicente and Martin Garcia. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and family and friends whom will forever cherish her love and memory.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia, California from 4 - 8 p.m. with an Evening Service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia, CA.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Oct. 9, 2019