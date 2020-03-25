Services
Elizabeth "Liz" Anguiano


1954 - 2020
Elizabeth "Liz" Anguiano Obituary
Elizabeth "Liz" Anguiano

Visalia - Liz was Born on March 5, 1954 in the Small town of Lindsay Ca. and she went to Heaven on March 20, 2020. She left behind her husband and friend Anthony "Tony", her children Ryan and Sarah, Daughter-in-law Latoya, Granddaughter's Alina, Zoey, and Mila, Her Sister's Lilly, and Pauline, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She had a passion for crocheting, gardening, cooking and baking her cookies and breads especially on the holidays. She loved and cared for all animals especially her dogs. She had a huge heart willing to help others in need weather it was providing a roof over their heads, a Homecooked meal or just a listening ear. Her favorite animal was Panda's. Liz loved shopping, and road trips, her favorite places to travel were Disneyland, Zoos and all Beaches.

Liz worked for Tulare County for over 20 years as a Teacher and Healthcare Outreach Worker and made many friends who became her extended family.

Liz treasured the time spent with family and friends. She possessed an amazing, joyful zest for life and will be missed but never Forgotten by all who knew her. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
