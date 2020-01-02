|
Elizabeth E "Tiny" Butler
Dinuba - Elizabeth E "Tiny" Butler 83, of Dinuba passed away Monday December 16 2019 in Reedley surrounded by family. A funeral service was held on Saturday December 21 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church followed by interment at Smith Mountain Cemetery.
Elizabeth was born in Northome, Minnesota on January 13 1936. Her family moved from Northome Minnesota to Bly Oregon in the mid 1940's. In 1949 her family migrated to Dinuba, Ca. Where she attended Dinuba schools and eventually graduated from Dinuba High School.
After high school Elizabeth attended COS in Visalia, Ca. Elizabeth took many typing and shorthand classes. She leveraged these skills throughout her career. She was employed at Ivory Pine in the early 1960,s. In the early 1970,s Elizabeth worked part time at Dinuba City Hall and eventually went to work full time at Buchman industries in Reedley, Ca. Elizabeth went to work in the mid 1980's in Visalia at Federal Land Bank where she worked and retired from in the late 1990,s.
Elizabeth married Bertram Henry Butler in the early 1960's. They had three children. Elizabeth was a stay at home Mom for a short period before she went back to work part time then eventually full time as the children got older. Elizabeth was a amazing seamstress. In the early years she made matching shirts for the boys to match her daughters dresses. She and Bert joined a Dance club which they enjoyed attending. Elizabeth usually made her dresses for the events along with a matching tie for Bert.
Eventually she got interested in quilting and in her later years she made many Baby quilts along with full size quilts and wall quilts. She also enjoyed sewing quilted angles and tree ornaments which she would usually gift to her kids and co-workers.
Elizabeth was also very involved with the St. Catherine's Catholic Church in the 1970's to 1990's where she sang in the church choir and eventually became the main organist for the choir. After the new church was built music changed and Elizabeth retired her organ accompaniment. Elizabeth was involved in Visalia Women's Trade Club, and after retiring joined a Red Hat group. She enjoyed being on the go constantly with movies, lunches, conventions, snow train trips, cruises, trips to Hawaii, Branson Mi and a trip to Ireland.
Elizabeth is survived by her children Charles Butler, Brenda "Butler"Valenzuela and son-in-law Tim Valenzuela, George Butler and daughter-in-law Sandra Butler and five grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is also survived by her sister Kathy McLean, Brother Scotty McLean and sister Margret Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband Bertram Henry Butler and her parents Charles and Elizabeth McLean and Brother Tony McLean.
Remembrances can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020