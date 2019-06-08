|
|
Elizabeth O. Macedo
Tipton - Elizabeth Macedo was born on December 17, 1931 in Tulare, CA, the third of four children to Joe and Mary Foster (Faustino). She was raised in Hanford on her family's farm where she would always look back on with the fondest of memories. She attended Eureka Elementary Schoolhouse and graduated from Hanford High in 1950. In 1963, she married her husband Joe Macedo of 55 years. Together they had 3 children, Joe, Tony, and Angie. She worked alongside her husband and family in the dairy business for over 50 years. She was extremely proud of her family. She would say that she "Hated the Fall and loved the Summer, because her children would be home with her and not at school." She will be surely missed by all who knew her and called her Isabel, and won't be able to see or hear about Decaf Coffee without thinking of her. She is survived by her children, Joe Jr. (Sheli), Tony (Angela), and Angie Dawes (Kenny), 16 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Macedo Sr., a mere 10 months ago; her parents and siblings brother, Joe Foster, and sisters, Mary Labandeira and Rosemary Pedreiro.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11th, from 4-7 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, Tulare.
Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Wednesday, June 12th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 E. Pleasant Ave, with burial at North Tulare Cemetery, 4462 North J Street, Tulare. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 8, 2019