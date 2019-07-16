Elizabeth (Gerritzen) Vander Hoek



Visalia - Our beloved Mem and Beppe was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Friday, July 5, 2019. She was born in the Netherlands nearly 98 years ago, on July 13, 1921, in Heidenschip, Friesland. Daughter of the late Doekle & Tryntje (Sikkes) Gerritzen. Beloved wife of the late Roelof Vander Hoek (1992). Dearly loved mother of Tina (Tryntje) Vander Hoek (Wiebe Groenveld), the late Douglas Vander Hoek (2017), and Irene Vander Hoek Pendergast. Loving and caring grandmother of Thomas (Laura), Phillip, Andrew, and Stephen Vander Hoek, Noel (Michael) Stevens, and Mitchel Pendergast. Great-Grandmother to Willow and Charlotte Vander Hoek.



Having grown up in the Netherlands, Elizabeth graduated from the local Christian agricultural and home economics school and got around the typical Dutch way - on bicycle, by ice skating when canals and shallow lakes froze over, or sailing. She would recall many stories and events from her life regarding the community during life under German occupation. Besides being low on resources, although living out on the farm had its advantages, the war and occupation brought a state of terror to keep citizens under control, and one had to be careful with who you trusted.



Elizabeth immigrated to the United States in 1954 after marrying her husband Roel. She spent the last 42 years of her life in Visalia, California. She was a long-time member of Tulare Community Church and lived for her family and friends. Elizabeth was a strong, no-nonsense type of woman with a heart of gold, who dearly loved the Lord and her family. She was accustomed to hard work and loved life on their family dairy farm. She had a keen eye for livestock, was an experienced gardener, and a wonderful mother and grandmother. She enjoyed making delicious, healthy and filling meals for anyone who came over. We loved hearing our Mom and Grandmother share her memories and stories from her near century of living, and she was blessed with an amazing memory all throughout her life. She will be dearly missed by her family and loved ones.



The family will receive friends and relatives by personal invitation only.



