Elizeo M. Lizardo



Tulare - Elizeo Mendoza Lizardo Sr. was born April 25, 1936, in Ysleta, Texas. He passed away peacefully at Kaweah Delta District Hospital in Visalia, California, on August 18, 2020, at age 84. He moved to Tulare, California in 1951, with his family. He remained in Tulare for the remainder of his life. On June 26, 1970, he married his loving wife Trini, and together with his three children and her two, they created a new family. This new family grew again with an addition of one more. They shared 50 years of joyful marriage. Elizeo was a hardworking man, working for Grumman Olson until he retired. He loved taking care of his yard, watching his favorite teams, and spending time with his family. He was a loving, caring, and selfless husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great grandfather. Elizeo is preceded in death by his parents, Rafael and Luisa, his brothers Ralph, Isabel "Chavel", Daniel, and sister Aurora "Lolie". He is survived by his wife Trini, daughters Gloria Lizardo, Nora Lizardo (Rob), and Beatrice Tripp (Ricky), and sons Roy Lizardo (Rachel), Paul Lizardo (Alvina), Eliseo Lizardo Jr. (Denise). He leaves behind his brothers Elias, Sam, Raul, sister Louisa, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation for everyone will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, 8:30-10:00 am at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home, 132 W. Kern Ave, Tulare. (Masks are required)



Due to COVID the reminder of the services will be private. We hope to have a celebration of life in the future so we can gather with our large Lizardo family that we all love.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store