Ellen Marie Fagundes passed away peacefully, at home, on February 11, 2020.
Ellen was born on February 20, 1956 in Visalia, CA. She raised her daughter Jessica and son Seth in Redding, CA and found the home she loved in Pismo Beach, CA once they were grown.
Ellen spent many years working in the operating room as a surgical technician, and loved being a part of the medical field. After she had raised her children, she found a passion for riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle, which would lead her to find other passions as well; she loved being a part of the Patriot Guard Riders, various Harley Owner's Groups in cities where she lived, and she even rode her bike all the way to Sturgis, South Dakota for the famed motorcycle rally. She loved to travel, attend country music concerts, and participate in Moose Lodge activities in both Pismo Beach and Fresno, CA. She had zeal for life, for making the "everyday" a celebration, and for making sure there was always enough laughter to go around.
Ellen, or Ellie as many knew her, shared her love, laughter, and joy with everyone she met and she will be greatly missed. Ellen was a loving mother and sister, a devoted Nani, Mama to many, and a selfless friend. Her laughter will echo in our hearts forever.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Rick Fagundes; her daughter, Jessica Hulen; son, Seth Edwards; step-daughters Kristina Fagundes and Amber Dewey; her siblings, Sylvia Riesen, Sydney Hoetker, and Jim Libla; 14 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 7th at Mennonite Community Church in Fresno, CA. 5015 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93727 at 11am.
