Ellsworth Ruben Black, Jr.
We celebrate the time and love that we shared with Ellsworth Ruben Black, Jr. He was born to Elizabeth Metzner Black and Ellsworth R. Black Sr. on November 15, 1939, and he passed away at the age of 80, on December 9, 2019. Ellsworth grew up with his three younger siblings Francis, Jim, and Jeanne.
After graduating from Garces Memorial High School, he joined the Marine Reserves. Ellsworth went on to earn his bachelor's degree in nursing, followed by his Master's Degree in Nursing, which he did with honors earning membership in Phi Kappa Phi. In his many years of nursing, he served as Director of Nursing for Tulare View Mental Health Hospital, followed by 23 years as a nursing professor at the College of the Sequoias.
It is in school that he met the love of his life Cheryl Thomas. Ellsworth and Cheryl were married on December 28, 1963.
Ellsworth will be remembered for his wicked sense of humor, kind heart, never-ending positive outlook, sense of fairness, running to BBQ as dinner went up in smoke, a vodka tonic with friends, love of golf, appreciation for spotting the beauty in nature, and his unending love for his wife, daughters, and grandchildren.
Ellsworth leaves behind his wife, of almost 56 years, Cheryl Black, daughter and son-in-law Paige and David Loverin, daughter and son-in-law Heather and Steve Burnett, grandchildren Bailey Loverin, Brett Loverin, Bryce Loverin, Ryan Burnett, Kelsey Burnett, and great-grandchildren Aubree and Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the College of Sequoias Foundation or .
COS Foundation
915 S. Mooney Blvd.
Visalia, CA 93277
Checks made payable to the COS Foundation with Ellsworth Black in the memo.
The world lost one of the good ones today.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019