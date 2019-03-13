|
Elmer E. Greer Jr.
Tulare - Elmer E. Greer, Jr., age 83, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Kaweah Delta Hospital. Elmer was born in Texas on April 13, 1935 to Elmer and Clover Greer. He has resided in Tulare 80 years, attending Tulare schools. He graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1953 and College of the Sequoias in 1955. He joined the Tulare City Fire Department volunteers in 1956 and was hired full-time in April of 1957. Elmer was a member of a group of Training Officers in Tulare/Kings Counties that was responsible for getting the Fire Academy started at College of Sequoias. He had a life-time Teaching Credential and taught Fire Science courses for 3 years. He was promoted to Captain in 1965 and enjoyed a 34 year career with the Tulare City Fire Department, retiring in 1991. He then attended Porterville College for 2 years. Elmer was a member of the River Church of Tulare for many years.
Elmer is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Clover Greer. Elmer is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nina, one son Jeff of Tulare, one daughter and son-in-law Tina and Eddie Legarreta of LaQuinta, CA, one sister Sharon Greer of Tulare, three grandsons, Anthony Legarreta of LaQuinta, Cory Legarreta of Arizona, and Andrew Legarreta of Clovis, one great-grandson Isaac Legarreta, one great-granddaughter Victoria Legarreta, both of Indio, CA and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at 10:00 a.m. at The First Church of God, 833 North Blackstone in Tulare. Arrangements have been made with Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com. The family requests remembrances be sent to The .
