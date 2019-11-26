|
Elmer Santos
Tulare - Longtime Tulare resident Elmer G. Santos passed away on November 16, 2019 at his home. He was 92. Born Elmiro Gonçalves dos Santos on March 9, 1927 in Santa Barbara, Terceira, the Azores, he was the son of Antonio Gonçalves dos Santos and Josefina Candeias Freitas, and the youngest of 11 children (all of whom predeceased him).
Before marrying his wife of 67 years, Lena Simoes Santos, and moving to the United States, Elmer entered military service in Terceira, completing combat and military police training as well as assisting the physician in the infirmary. He also found time to play the clarinet in the military band.
Despite working double shifts on dairy farms in Tulare County until he was 72, Elmer spent his free hours indulging his hobbies of fishing and gardening. He loved spending time on the Pacific coast at Pismo Beach and also visited the Atlantic Ocean in Maine.
Besides his wife Lena, Elmer leaves two sons and their families: Dennis Santos of Visalia, his wife Shari, their children Shawna and David Kneeland and Mark and Juliana McWilliams, and three great grandchildren; and David Santos of Morrisville, Vermont, his wife Ann Louise, and their children Elijah and Emma.
Also surviving him are his sisters-in-law Lourdes Santos, Mabel (Roger) Blair, and Mary (Stephen) Cope, and his many nieces and nephews. Elmer loved being around his large family and greatly appreciated the many visits he received.
Elmer was a kind and generous man who also recognized kindness and generosity in those he encountered. He wanted to ensure that the following people and organizations were remembered with gratitude for their assistance: St. Rita Catholic Community Ministers of the Holy Communion to the Sick and Homebound, Dr. Chiu, Dr. Sharma, and Optimal Hospice Care.
An 11:00 a.m. rosary and mass will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Tulare.
