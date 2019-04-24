|
|
Elmira "Jane" Lee
Visalia - It is with great sadness that the family of Elmira "Jane" Lee announces her passing after a battle with Alzheimer's Disease on Wednesday April 17th, 2019, at the age of 91.
Jane will be lovingly remembered by her Husband of over 70 years, Jacky Wayne Lee as well has her daughter, Melanie Mirise; her grandchildren Jason Mirise(Leslie), Amanda Mirise and Matthew Lee. She also leaves behind great grandchildren Liam Mirise, Lily Mendes and Isla Mirise. She is preceded in death by her two siblings, Verne Gleason and Priscilla Nunez as well as her two sons, Timothy Lee and Mark Lee.
Jane was born in 1927 in Porterville CA, first born to Imus Newton Gleason and Edna Gleason. She attended High School at Visalia High School (now Redwood High) and married soon after graduation to Jacky Wayne Lee. She was a telephone operator at Pacific Bell for over 30 years and retired at the age of 55. She loved spending time at home with her family and pets. She was an avid animal lover and took care of any animal that came her way. She loved to travel, especially with her husband Jacky and her sister Priscilla, and was able to visit Ireland, Mexico, HI and New Orleans amongst other places. She was a fantastic artist and leaves behind many beautiful paintings and other works of art. She also loved collecting antiques and art glass and caring for and renovating her beautiful Victorian Home.
Services for Jane will be held on April 26th at 10:00am at the Salser and Dillard Funeral Home Chapel (559-635-1144). Internment will take place directly after the service and is open to friends and family to attend.
Please send flowers, sympathy cards and donations to Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel 127 E Caldwell, Visalia 93277. Donations may also be made in Jane's name to the Valley Oaks ASPCA or any organization devoted Alzheimer's research.
"I love you every day. And now I will miss you every day." Mitch Albom, For One More Day. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019