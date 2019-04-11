Services
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John's Catholic Church
Tipton, CA
View Map
Eloisa (Locha) Torres Obituary
Eloisa (Locha) Torres

Tulare, CA - Eloisa, 89, was born on Feb. 27, 1930 in Jalisco, Mexico. She passed away Apr. 7, 2019 surrounded by her children, Salvador, Raul, Victorino, Leticia, Lola & Arturo, Torres. Her husband, Jesus Torres, Apr. 11, 1931- June 22, 2005, welcomed her in God's arms.

Rosary will be April 11, 2019 6pm Peers Lorentzen. Mass 12pm St. John's Catholic Church Tipton, followed by burial at North Tulare Cemetery.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Apr. 11, 2019
