Eloy Jan Walls 65, of Enos, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was born January 31, 1954 in Tulare, California to the late Melvin Orville England and Vera Alice Hughes England. Eloy was raised in California and later moved to Oklahoma. Eloy married Dewey Leon Walls on March 27, 2009 in Sherman, Texas. She lived Enos and worked at Elliots Mobile Home. Eloy was affiliated with the Baptist faith and she enjoyed dancing and loved her family.
Eloy is survived by husband: Dewey Walls, Enos, Oklahoma; children: Tammy Harris, Waurika, Oklahoma, Melissa Daniel and husband Bannon, Buncombe Creek, Oklahoma, Dewey Walls III, and wife Sandy, Dayton, Ohio; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brothers: Harry England and wife Gloria, Waurika, Oklahoma, Ray England, Wichita Falls, Texas, Jim England, Haslet, Texas, Joe England, Madill, Oklahoma, Tommy England and wife Janie, Waurika, Oklahoma; sisters: Faye Jamison, Gordonville, Texas, Elaine Good and husband Randy, Gordonville, Texas, Laurie Lee and husband Roy, Kingston, Oklahoma.
Eloy was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers; Chuck, Gerald, Don and Wayne England and 1 sister; Jane England.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm with a family hour 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Oklahoma
Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Watts Memorial Chapel, Madill, Oklahoma. Chris Webb will officiate the service. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Oklahoma. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Oct. 2, 2019