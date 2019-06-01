|
Elsie Beatrice (O'Shields) Delgado
Farmersville - April 24, 1944 ~ February 24, 2019
Elsie B. Delgado, 74, of Farmersville/Exeter, passed away on February 24, 2019 in Porterville, California.
Elsie's remains were cremated at the Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
Elsie was born in Hemet, California to John O'Shields & Mary Ellen Ensminger on April 24, 1944. She was married to Juan Delgado in which they had six children together. She spent the majority of her adult life as a wife, mother, and homemaker. Elsie had affinity for fine foods, a sweet tooth for candy, an unwavering love for animals, and loved to tell a story or two.
Elsie is preceded in death by her son Anthony (O'Shields) Delgado and her brother James O'Shields of Coffeyville, Kansas.
Elsie is survived by her ex-spouse, Juan Delgado; her children, John Delgado, Martha Ellen Delgado, Mary Rachel Delgado, Rebecca Althea (Delgado) Rather, and Jason Delgado; her brother John O'Shields of Bolton, Kansas, sister Nancy (O'Shields) Baker of Bartlesville, Oklahoma and sister Angela (O'Shields) Plooster of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; and eight Grandchildren.
The family of Elsie Delgado wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to the staff at Sequoia Transitional Care (Sun Villa Rehab & Nursing Center) for the care you provided to our mother during the last years of her life.
From your children: You gave us life and for that we will be forever grateful. REST IN PEACE
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 1, 2019