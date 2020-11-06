Elster Wayne Bond



Elster Wayne Bond, better known as E.W. or Dub, was born in Montgomery County Arkansas on May 21, 1939 to Lenora "Bea" and Elster Wilson Bond. Dub was called to his Heavenly home on November 1, 2020. He moved to California from Arkansas in 1944, where he attended Outside Creek Elementary and graduated from Exeter High School with the class of 1957. He married the love of his life shortly after and enlisted in the Army where he served his country from 1957-1965. Dub was a pillar of the community of Farmersville, where he managed Nickel's Payless Grocery Store for years. He began working at Nickel's Payless as a clerk in the early 1970's, but quickly worked his way up to Store Manager. In his younger years he served as President of the Farmersville Lyons Club. He was also named as Farmersville's 'Man of the Year.' He left Nickel's Payless to go on to manage Best Buy Market in Visalia, and then went on to Manage Food Maxx in Visalia, where he retired in 2006. Dub loved to hunt, he loved to fish, and he loved to be outdoors. He was able to enjoy doing those things all the way up until he was called home. He was the strongest yet kindest man that we have ever been blessed to have known.



Dub is survived by his loving wife of 62 years La Alla Bond, his only daughter Bea Ann Bond, and his 3 grandchildren. Courteney Keller and Marc De La Cruz, Michael and Alyssa Keller, & Cameron and Daisy Keller. He is also survived by his 4 great grandchildren Parker, Devin, Jayden, and Nolan. His nephew Timothy Shields and Miss Sue, his niece Felisha Smith, along with numerous great nieces and nephews. Dub lived for his family, whether it was attending frequent family gatherings and BBQs, or his great grandson's sporting events and tournaments, Papa never missed a game or a match. He will forever be deeply missed by those that knew and loved him.



Visitation will be held Wednesday November 11, 2020 from 4:00PM - 6:00PM at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 West Goshen Ave. Visalia, CA 93291. A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 starting at 12 noon at Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Ave. Visalia, CA 93291.









