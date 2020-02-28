|
Elton Curtis Jordan
Visalia - Elton Curtis Jordan was born on Nov. 11, 1942 to Archie and Evelyn Jordan. Elton peacefully departed this temporary world on Feb. 23, 2020 surrounded by family and beloved friends. He is loved by many and will be greatly missed. Please visit http://www.hadley-marcom.com/obits to view full obituary.
Elton survived by his daughter Babette Jordan, his son Mark Jordan, his grandsons; Garrett, Austin and Bryce, as well as, treasured friends and sweetheart, Cindy Irvan. He was proceeded in death by his Parents and the Mother of his children; Angelina Munoz Jordan Flores.
A celebration of life will be announced through close friends and family.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2020