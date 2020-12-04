1/1
Elva Garcia Flores
1937 - 2020
Elva Garcia Flores

Tulare - Elva Garcia Flores, 83, of Tulare, CA peacefully passed away on November 26, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family as she crossed over to walk the streets of gold. Elva was born July 6, 1937 in Benavides, Texas to the late Regino and Lucinda Gonzalez. At two years old Elva and her twin Olga were lovingly adopted by their aunt and uncle Jesus and Dora Garcia, who raised them as the babies of their family. Elva married the love of her life, Tenorio Flores, on September 17, 1966. They lived a wonderful life together raising their children and loving their grandchildren and recently celebrated 54 years of marriage. Elva worked as an instructional aide for 23 years with Tulare City School District at Lincoln School. After she retired she spent her time taking care of her grandchildren and doting on their every whim. She also became Nana to their friends who would also spend their after school time with her as well. She was their biggest cheerleader and biggest prayer warrior. Elva dedicated 54 years of service to her church, El Buen Samaritano, where she served as the church pianist and in various positions within the women's ministry group. She was a true servant leader and was a blessing to many families in our community. Elva was known and loved by many for her sweet spirit and will always be remembered for her amazing cooking, delicious baking and her amazing seamstress skills. She leaves a legacy in her character as a loving wife, mother, nana, sister, tia, Godmother and friend. Elva is preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers Adolio and Arnoldo Garcia. She is survived by her husband Teno; daughter Leah and husband Roger Sanchez, son David and wife Olivia Flores, her beloved grandchildren, Analeah and Samuel Sanchez, and Honor Flores. She is also survived by her twin sister Olga Flores, sister Mary Cabello, and brothers Alfredo Garcia and Doroteo Gonzalez.

Arrangements have been made by Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service. Viewing will be Monday December 7, 9:00-10:30 am, Celebration of Life Service, 10:30 am followed by burial at Tulare District Cemetery, 900 Kern Ave. Masks will be required at the chapel and the cemetery. Thank you for your cooperation.

To send condolences log on to www.plfuneral.com




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
DEC
7
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Memories & Condolences
