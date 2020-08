Emanuel Lima Meneses



Tulare - Emanuel Lima Meneses, 55, passed away July 30, 2020 in Visalia, California.



Visitation will be held at Hamilton Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home for family only in Tulare on August 7, 2020 at 5:00 - 7:00 pm.



Emanuel was born in Terceira, Acores to Francisco and Encarnacao Meneses on October 23, 1964. He is survived by his wife Raquel Meneses; his siblings Maria Fatima Furtado, Maria Lucia Ferreira, Francisco Meneses, Helena Vieira, Jose Meneses, Jacinta Oliveira, and John Carlos Meneses; his children Amanda Galante, Emanuel Meneses Jr., Zackary Meneses, Alexzandria Nichols, Cory Rushing, and Justin Rushing; and his grandchildren Xander and Layken Rushing. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Eduardina Costa.









