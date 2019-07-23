|
Emilia Reyna Cruz
Tulare - Celebrate A Life That Touched Many Hearts
She always had a smile for everyone and was a social butterfly. Her loves were family, friends, gardening and laughter. She lived life beautifully.
She was an active member of La Sociedad de Oro and regularly attended events at Tulare Senior Community Center.
Visitation will be at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service on Wednesday from 4:00-7:00pm, rosary will be at 6:00pm. Mass will be at St. Rita's Catholic Church on Thursday, July 25th at 11:00 am. Burial will be at North Tulare Public Cemetery. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on July 23, 2019