Services
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Emilia Cruz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emilia Reyna Cruz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emilia Reyna Cruz Obituary
Emilia Reyna Cruz

Tulare - Celebrate A Life That Touched Many Hearts

She always had a smile for everyone and was a social butterfly. Her loves were family, friends, gardening and laughter. She lived life beautifully.

She was an active member of La Sociedad de Oro and regularly attended events at Tulare Senior Community Center.

Visitation will be at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service on Wednesday from 4:00-7:00pm, rosary will be at 6:00pm. Mass will be at St. Rita's Catholic Church on Thursday, July 25th at 11:00 am. Burial will be at North Tulare Public Cemetery. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Download Now