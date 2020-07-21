1/1
Emmett Leon Holcomb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emmett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emmett Leon Holcomb

Emmett Leon Holcomb passed away May 19, 2020. He was born March 30, 1935 to parents Grady Holcomb and Lulu Holcomb. He was a life long Visalian and worked for decades as a local barber. He can be remember for his shop downtown that was a fixture for Main Street.

He is preceded in death by three sons, Clifford, William and Edward. He is survived by his daughter, Jeanette Allen and his son, Thomas Holcomb. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Leon was a people person and loved to make a joke and converse with everyone he met. There truly were no strangers in Leon's world. His passion later in life was bowling. He enjoyed his weekly visits to the gym and had been a square dancer at one time. He always enjoyed being active and at one time had a black belt in Judo. He gave up his motorcycle in his late 50's and always regretted giving it up so "early".

Leon was also well known to have loved the ladies. I'm sure there are a few that would concur. He was a member of Center for Spiritual Living and had enjoyed that fellowship for decades. He truly was that "most unforgettable character" and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held as soon as possible and will be announced.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
eon was easy to be around the moment you met him. He smiled a lot and would listen if you needed an ear. I know my brother loved his haircuts from Leon. I see him kickin back chomping on a cookie or two or three,,lol He was happy face to see, I was proud to be part of the Holcombs extended family, I bet your riding that bike
Karen Odell
Friend
July 22, 2020
One of dad’s favorite jokes, when people would say he looked so young for his age he would tell them “I didn’t drink smoke or chase girls till I was 10”. I heard it a million times and most times people would laugh. RIPdad. I’ll always miss you. Jeanette
Jeanette
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved