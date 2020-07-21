Emmett Leon Holcomb



Emmett Leon Holcomb passed away May 19, 2020. He was born March 30, 1935 to parents Grady Holcomb and Lulu Holcomb. He was a life long Visalian and worked for decades as a local barber. He can be remember for his shop downtown that was a fixture for Main Street.



He is preceded in death by three sons, Clifford, William and Edward. He is survived by his daughter, Jeanette Allen and his son, Thomas Holcomb. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.



Leon was a people person and loved to make a joke and converse with everyone he met. There truly were no strangers in Leon's world. His passion later in life was bowling. He enjoyed his weekly visits to the gym and had been a square dancer at one time. He always enjoyed being active and at one time had a black belt in Judo. He gave up his motorcycle in his late 50's and always regretted giving it up so "early".



Leon was also well known to have loved the ladies. I'm sure there are a few that would concur. He was a member of Center for Spiritual Living and had enjoyed that fellowship for decades. He truly was that "most unforgettable character" and will be greatly missed.



A celebration of life will be held as soon as possible and will be announced.









