Emory "Bud" Jackson, 86 passed away on September 17, 2019 in Agra Oklahoma.

Bud was Born March 27, 1933 in Chandler, Oklahoma.

He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was well known in the community for owning Quality Mufflers in Visalia for over 30 years. He has now gone home to be with the love of his life Sarah Jane Jackson, who preceded him in death on September 14, 2016. Bud is survived by his two sons Brad Jackson and Jeff Jackson and his two daughters Charlisa Anderson and Linzy Torosian.

Upon Retiring to Pismo Beach, he never met a stranger and everyone was a friend.

Donations can be sent to Parkland Cemetery, 3716 N Battle Ridge Rd., Cushing Oklahoma 74023
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
