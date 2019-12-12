Services
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-3316
Emydio S. Cordeiro Jr. Obituary
Emydio S Cordeiro Jr

(September 20, 1924 - December 5, 2019)

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, Tulare CA.

Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 12:30 p.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 E Pleasant Avenue, Tulare CA, with burial at Tulare District Cemetery, 900 E Kern Avenue, Tulare CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2019
