Emydio S Cordeiro Jr
(September 20, 1924 - December 5, 2019)
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, Tulare CA.
Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 12:30 p.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 125 E Pleasant Avenue, Tulare CA, with burial at Tulare District Cemetery, 900 E Kern Avenue, Tulare CA.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2019