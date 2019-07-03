|
|
Ernest M. Cooper
Visalia - Ernest Cooper passed away on June 27th at the age of 85. Ernie was born on August 4, 1933 in El Reno, Okhlahoma. In 1943, he came to California and graduated Dinuba High School in 1953. Ernie then joined the army for two years. Returning to Dinuba, he began dating hometown girl Dixie Hunnicutt. They married in November, 1956 and enjoyed 62 years together.
He enjoyed playing competitive sports, such as softball and golf as well as expressing his talent for art. He loved participating in his children's sports activities.
Ernie worked in the ventilation industry with G.C. Breidert Company for 25 years working up to Company presidency. He then worked at Loren Cook Company for 16 years as regional sales manager.
Ernie is survived by his wife Dixie and two children, son Ernie Jr. (Michele), daughter Darla (Michael), six grandchildren, Jamin, Anthony, Ariana, Nicholas, Jennifer, and Justin.
Funeral services are at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel at 127 E. Caldwell, Visalia on Friday, July 5th. Viewing at 8:00AM, Services from 9:30-10:30AM. Grave site service is 2:00PM at Dinuba cemetery. Tributes may be offered to the First Church of God, Tulare, California.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 3, 2019