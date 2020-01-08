Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
134 Cypress
Woodlake, CA 93286
(559) 732-8371
Visalia - Esmeralda Lopez, 34, of Visalia was granted her angel wings on December 27, 2019, at Kaweah Delta Hospital. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Esmeralda had touched in some small way throughout her short, yet memorable life.

She is survived by his brothers and sister Florentino, Luis, Enrique, Alfredo, Thomas, Alicia, Pedro, Manuel, Pablo, Alejandro, Ismael Lopez; several nephews and nieces.

Services are going to be on January 10, 2020 at Miller Memorial Chapel 134 N Cypress St , Woodlake, Ca 93286 Viewing will be from 4-8pm and rosary will be at 6pm. Mass will be on January 11, 2020 at 11am at Holy Family Catholic Church 1908 N Court St Visalia, Ca 93291.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
