|
|
Esther Billgren Coffee
Visalia - Esther Billgren Coffee, a retired nurse, passed away at the age of 81 on January 7, 2020 in Visalia, California.
Esther Mae Kellogg was born to Albert "Red" Kellogg and Doris Kellogg on April 21, 1938. Esther received her Nursing Degree from Faxton School of Nursing in Utica, New York in 1958, becoming active in numerous areas of medicine for over 50 years. She went on to marry Bill Billgren in Waterville, New York and they were later blessed with four children.
She remarried on July 14, 2001 to Gary Coffee, a man who selflessly loved her and cared for her for 18 years. Their love was amazing.
Esther was an avid Oakland A's fan for 50+ years, creating a legacy of devoted A's fans from her kids to her grandkids. Her pantry was consistently stocked with double stuffed oreos. Taco Tuesdays were a must. Red Lobster was her place of choice to celebrate special occasions.
Christmas Eve was always hosted at her house, a place that never failed to feel like home. Esther was a follower of Christ, her family finds peace knowing that she has been welcomed home by our Savior. After all, there is a time for everything. Ecclesiastes 3:1-8.
Esther leaves behind her husband, Gary Coffee; son, Bill Billgren; daughters, Joni Langford, Suzanne Lathrum (Carl) and Lori O'Neal (Devalyn). She had 10 grandchildren whom she absolutely loved and adored, to her grandkids she was known as "Nana."
At her request, no services will be held. Contributions in memory of Esther may be made to the .
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020