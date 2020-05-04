|
|
Esther Vasquez Nava
Visalia - Esther Vasquez Nava, 92, passed away peacefully in her home in Visalia, California on April 22, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 1, 1928 to Ubaldo Vasquez and Ignacia Contreras. She was raised in Guadalajara, Mexico. She moved to to Visalia, California and married Pete E. Nava in 1946. She was a homemaker and was very proud of raising her six boys. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Crowley School PTA, and volunteered for various organizations. Once her boys were all grown, she worked for Kaweah Delta Hospital as a housekeeper. After retiring, she spent her time traveling, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend to many.
She is preceded in death by her husband Pete E. Nava Sr. and son Pete V. Nava Jr. She is survived by sons Rudy V. Nava (Minnie), Andy V. Nava (Toni), Al V. Nava (Norma), Henry V. Nava, Mike V. Nava(Carol), daughter-in-law Anna Maria Nava, 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, and several Vasquez nephews and nieces.
Gravesite service for immediate family only. Catholic memorial mass will be announced at a later date.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from May 4 to May 6, 2020