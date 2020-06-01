Ethel Mae McKinneyTulare - Ethel (Cecil) Mae McKinney (Oden), 81, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on May 27th, 2020 in Tulare Ca. She was born on May 25th, 1939 to Ray and Doras Oden (Woodard). She attended Sundale and graduated from Tulare union High School in 1957. After graduation, Ethel Married the love of her life, Donald Gene McKinney on June 29th 1957, in El Paso, Texas. Ethel became an army wife and moved to North Carolina, while Don served his country. Eventually they settled back in Tulare to start their family. They had three children, Michael Ray, Mark Allen, and Kimberly Lynn who were her biggest joys in life. Ethel adored each and everyone of her children and grandchildren. She was a Den mother for her boys and followed Kim during many band trips. Ethel worked at Tulare Joint Union High School District as a bus driver where she retired after 35 years. She enjoyed her three grandchildren as well as her three great grandchildren. In addition, she enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach, Reno, and going to play bingo as much as possible.Ethel is survived by her son Mark McKinney, Daughter Kimberly McKinney, Granddaughter Heather Martins (Tony), two grandsons, David McKinney and Brycen Knox (Kylie), three great granddaughter Makenzie Martins, Montana Martins, and Mylee Martins, One Sister Kay Bonds (Al), daughter in law Karen McKinney, and many loved and adored nieces, nephews, and cousins.Ethel is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Doras Oden, Husband, Donald McKinney, Son Michael McKinney, and two brothers, Robert "Bob" Oden and William "Bill" Oden.Ethel was loved by all who knew her and was a second mom to many. She will be missed deeply.A Viewing will be held on Thurs., June 4th from 10am-12pm & Funeral Service at 12:00pm at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia, CA Graveside Service to follow at North Tulare Cemetery.