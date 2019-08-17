|
Ethelene Mozelle Maier
Exeter - Ethelene Mozelle Maier, known as Vickie, passed away June 27, 2019, at the age of 89. She was born in Tennessee and was one of ten brothers and sisters born to Bell and Kelsey Vickers. Her parents brought part of the family west when Vickie was a child. They settled in Exeter, the town Vickie grew to love.
Vickie attended Wilson Elementary and Exeter Union High School. During her time at EUHS she was well known as an usherette at the Kaweah Movie Theater in Exeter. While working at the theater Vickie met her future husband, Tom Maier. The two married shortly after Vickie graduated from high school and remained married until Tom's passing in 2003.
As a young couple Vickie and Tom bought a piece of property with a home north of Exeter. There, Tom began giving riding lessons to local children. Eventually this grew to become Riata Ranch. The students excelled in several disciplines of horsemanship. In addition to the lessons, there were endless activities including Halloween hayrides, Easter egg hunts on horseback, Christmas rides to the top of Rocky Hill and summer camp at Bass Lake. Vickie was kept busy doing all types of jobs. A few of which were: dying hundreds of Easter eggs, preparing thousands of meals, helping to keep the ranch in pristine order and running a soda fountain with students as assistants. But the accomplishment she is best remembered for by many of the Riata students is for her famous lunch time tacos. Fifty years later her tacos still come up in conversations.
While Vickie always had her hands full with the ranch details, she will always be recognized for her love of the hundreds of students who came into her life. Vickie was known by the parents as someone they could completely trust to give love and support to their children. Many of those students and parents remained her lifelong friends.
Vickie managed two businesses in Exeter for over 50 years. She was known for her honesty, integrity, work ethic and gracious personality. She was the manager of the Younger Set, a local clothing store, for 30 years until its closing. After the Mural Gallery in Exeter opened its doors in 1996 Vickie was there to manage the store. The Gallery was a place that her friends and family could stop in for a visit and shoppers and visitors from around the world listened to Vickie tell them all about the murals and the town she loved. She enthusiastically continued this job until two months prior to her 89th birthday.
Vickie was an adventurer and was always ready to join friends in a new experience. Into her eighties she was still parachuting, ziplining, and tubing the rivers. She was a world traveler, an accomplished pilot and had an energy and a love of life that she shared with others.
Vickie leaves behind her two beloved sons, Clay and Burrel Maier and "daughter" Kansas Carradine Gautier and her family, her extended Vickers family, her Riata family and her Exeter community family.
Memorial service will be held at 6 PM on September 7th in Mixter Park near the Mural Gallery in Exeter.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 17, 2019