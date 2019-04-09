Eugene Bequette Chaffin



Visalia - March 26th, 2019 was the first dawn that Eugene "Gene" Chaffin did not grace the earth and bless his family with his presence. He passed from this world just before dawn. Gene was born in Farmersville, California on October 27th, 1923 and spent his early life farming with his family here in the valley. It was the Great Depression that helped to define his deep appreciation for hard work, rugged individualism and the strength of character that builds. From chopping cotton to prune dipping to harvesting grapes he did it all.



As the storm of WWII clouded the horizon, and threatened our nation and the world, Gene stepped up and joined the Army Air Corp in 1942 as a member of the 732nd Squadron, 453rd Bomb Group in this epic fight for freedom. I remember him recounting the stories of being stationed in Great Britain working on the bombers; when pilots would scramble on missions; of the Germans strafing the airfield once and even a few "dames" he dated. But it was not until he returned home; honorably discharged that Gene met the love of his life, Loyce. I smile when I remember the glowing look he always wore recounting the day they met. He married Loyce Knuppel in 1946 and they raised two bright and mischievous sons, Stephen and David. Gene and Loyce enjoyed a close and happy marriage until Loyce's death in 2013.



Southern California Edison was where Gene focused his career, spending 34 years with Edison. Working with Edison in various capacities provided fodder for more wonderful stories, from the wet Spring of the "Big Flood" that hit Havilah and Lake Isabella, to dipping poles he always had a tale to tell. Eugene retired from Edison in 1980 to pursue his own small business endeavors. Eugene and Loyce were members of St Paul's Anglican Church. They attended for many years until health issues prevented them from attending.



Eugene loved music and I'll miss our duets of the songs that graced his youth — he loved to sing, that man! He is gone and the world is less one American Patriot of integrity, strength, kindness and humor. Good bye, Gene, God has taken back one of his own. You will be missed - they don't make 'ern like you anymore - and we will long cherish your memory.



Eugene is survived by his son Stephen Chaffin and niece Rebecca Bardone; three grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved Loyce and his son, David, and his parents, Ada and Shadrach.



The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to his caretakers Tammy, Terri and Kaweah Delta Hospice for all their gentle kindness and care.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, April 12th at 10AM, at First Presbyterian Church, 215 N. Locust St, Visalia, CA.



Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary