|
|
Eugene (Gene) Ernest Kahler
Visalia - Eugene (Gene) Ernest Kahler, 93, residing in Visalia, Ca, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, about mid-night at Kaweah Delta Hospital of natural causes. Born May 7, 1926 in Witenburg, Wisconsin to Earnest Kahler (father) and Loretta Hartzeim (Mother). He was raised with his two other sibling sisters Joyce (Leroy) and Dawn (David). Attended some high school until he joined the army and served as Army-RA-AMEDS from September 12, 1943 to September 11, 1964. He was honored with a Good Conduct Medal (4th award) and Army Commendation Medal then retired as a Master Sargent E8. During his years of service, he met and married Sachiko Kondo Of Osaka, Japan on August 23, 1951, in Saporo, Japan. He was also blessed to have been able to travel during his military service to various places such as Stockton, CA, Sierra Vista, AZ, Germany, Texas, Palo Alto, CA, Mountain View, CA, San Jose, CA 1990-2017. During this time the family grew with the births of his children Janice Weikal (daughter, Ray Weikal son-in-law) of Mountain View, CA, Raymond Kahler (son) of Mountain View, CA and Barbara Kahler (daughter) of Visalia, CA. When he retired from the Army, he started working for Hewlett Packard in Palo Alto and Mountain View, Ca for 21 years. Some of his favorite pastimes include traveling, casinos, gardening, home improvements and leather tooling. He loved being a sneak attack zinger to family and friends and had a dry sense of humor. Was a Steward for Trinity Lutheran Church in Palto Alto, CA, where "I'm not sleeping, I'm reflecting" was his favorite church saying. With his compassion, he made monetary contributions to various charitable organizations. He is survived by his wife Sachiko Kahler of Visalia, CA, Janice Weikal (daughter) Ray Weikal (son-in-law) of Mountain View, CA, Raymond Kahler (son) of Mountain View, CA and Barbara Kahler (daughter) of Visalia, CA, 4 Grandchildren, 9 Great-grandchildren and 7 nephews and nieces. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Prestige Assisted Living in Visalia, CA, from noon to 1:00 pm as a thanks to the friends made and staff during his 2 years stay. A second memorial will be held in Palo Alto, CA, On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church at 1 pm with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Love of Animals, Inc., PO Box 6344, Visalia, Ca, 93290. He is known for saying "such is life" and his most important outlook of life was family, church and nation.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 22, 2019