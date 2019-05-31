Eunice Gail Kincade



- - Eunice Gail Kincade, 92, went home to be with the Lord May 26, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Tulare First Baptist Church on Saturday, July 20th, at 12PM. Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Tony, her son Larry, and 9 of her siblings- Paul (Luella), Edith, John (Lois), Dail (Beulah), Gene (Joyce), Clarence (Ann), Floyd (Winiferd), Vena Hatter (Clint), and Jack McCollum. She is survived by her brother Darrell McCollum (Joanne), daughter Linda Verissimo (Paul), 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren.



Eunice was born in Vici, Oklahoma on October 27, 1926 to Roy and Samantha McCollum, one of 11 children. In 1935, the McCollums moved west as part of the Dust Bowl migration and settled at Tagus Ranch. While working at Tagus Ranch, Eunice met and fell in love with Tony Kincade. The two would be married April 15, 1944 in Astoria, Oregon, and moved back to Tulare after Tony's time in the Navy came to an end. They established a family farm where Eunice helped Tony while raising their children.



When she wasn't working on the farm, Eunice served as a teacher's aide at Oak Valley School, was active in the Oak Valley PTA, and was a Sunday School teacher at Tulare First Baptist Church. Eunice was a phenomenal cook and an exceptional seamstress; she was also an avid crossword puzzle solver and loved camping at Mammoth Pool with friends like the Laddie Wiechman family and the Bill Blain family. Later in life, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren: Mike Verissimo (Mikki), Christy Whitman (Brad), Bob Verissimo (Jenny), Travis Kincade (Adrienne), and Grant Kincade (Justine). Eunice was blessed to also spend time with her great-grandchildren: Logan and Cole Kincade, Tava Verissimo, Abigail, Aubrey, and Bryce Whitman, Maddox Verissimo, and Addison and Noah Kincade.



The family would like to thank Casa Grande Senior Care, Kaweah Delta District Hospital, Linwood Meadows Care Center, Kaweah Delta Hospice, Rick and Karen Grant, and Kristy Blain. In lieu of flowers, a donation made in Eunice's name to either the Tulare First Baptist Church, GateWay Church of Visalia, or the donor's favorite charity would be appreciated. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary