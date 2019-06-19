|
Eunice Howison Denton
- - Eunice Howison Denton, went to her maker June 8, 2019. Eunice was born in Lindcove November 7, 1925 to Charles Lyman Howison and Mildred (Carpenter) Howison. Eunice graduated from Exeter High School, attending Reedley College, College of the Sequoias, Westmont, and Azusa with a focus on Early Education.
On November 28th, 1952 Eunice married Daniel Erwin Denton. Eunice and Daniel raised five children. Eunice was active in Children's Sunday Schools, teaching children in Woodlake Presbyterian, Yettem Presbyterian, and Ivanhoe Presbyterian Churches. Eunice currently attended Woodlake Christian Center. In addition to teaching Sunday School, Eunice led a 4H group. Eunice felt she had a mission to write and spent her life writing stories of her life on the farm and relating it to God's word. She cared for several children in addition to her own.
Eunice was preceded in death by her husband Daniel and oldest Daughter Lois Lynn (Denton) Wanner. Also preceding her in death were Eunice's parents Charles Lyman Howison and Mildred Carpenter Howison, her sister Mildred Howison, her brother Charles Howison, brother Evans Howison and his wife Louise (Gothard) Howison, sister Margaret May (Howison) Mills and her husband James Curtis Mills, sister Pheobe Ann (Howison) Bergthold and her husband Ernest Bergthold, nephew John Howison, niece Judy Mills, grandson Ryan Denton, and nephew Robbie Denton.
Surviving Eunice are son Timothy and wife Diane (Shackelford) Denton, daughters Ruth and Esther Denton, son Philip and wife Lisa (Carrigan) Denton, ten grandchildren, three step grandchildren, five great grandchildren, many nephews and nieces, and many others who called her Grandma Eunice. Also included in the survivors are the children she led to Christ.
A family Graveside service will be held June 25th 2019 at 10am.
A Memorial Service will be held July 1st 2019 at 11am at the Woodlake Christian Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woodlake Christian Center or the Church of your choice.
Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 19, 2019