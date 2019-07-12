Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Tulare First Baptist Church
Eunice (McCollum) Kincade


1926 - 2019
Eunice (McCollum) Kincade Obituary
Eunice (McCollum) Kincade

Tulare - A memorial service will be held for Eunice (McCollum) Kincade at Tulare First Baptist Church on Saturday, July 20, at 12:00 pm. Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Tony, her son Larry, and 9 of her siblings. She is survived by her brother Darrell McCollum (Joanne), daughter Linda Verissimo (Paul), 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren.

Eunice was born in Vici, Oklahoma on October 27, 1926 to Roy and Samantha McCollum. She married Tony Kincade in 1944 and raised two children, Larry and Linda (Verissimo). Eunice enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren- Mike Verissimo (Mikki), Christy Whitman (Brad), Bob Verissimo (Jenny), Travis Kincade (Adrienne), and Grant Kincade (Justine). Eunice was blessed to also spend time with her great-grandchildren: Logan and Cole Kincade, Tava Verissimo, Abigail, Aubrey, and Bryce Whitman, Maddox Verissimo, and Addison and Noah Kincade.

In lieu of flowers, a donation made in Eunice's name to either the Tulare First Baptist Church, GateWay Church of Visalia, or the donor's favorite charity would be appreciated.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 12, 2019
