Eva Knutson



Visalia - It is with great sadness the family of Eva Knutson announces her passing. Eva was born to Willis and Esther Jobe on December 19, 1921 at home near Woodlake. She passed on March 14, 2019 at home in Visalia, at age 97, with her family there with love and support.



Eva attended Woodlake schools, graduating in 1940 from Woodlake Union High School. That summer she stayed with her Aunt and Uncle at Horse Corral Pack Station, in Kings Canyon, where she met a long, tall mule packer named Slim Knutson. They had many adventures that summer and were married the following March, they were married for 75 years. During those 75 years they raised a family of 4 kids, 9 grandkids, numerous great grandkids and great, great grandkids, nieces and nephews. Eva was a quiet, shy and humble lady who would do anything to avoid the spotlight. But, boy was she a hard worker! Over the years she packed oranges, was a practical nurse (they call them CNA's these days) at a retirement home and finished up her working life at Kaweah Delta Hospital. Slim and Eva farmed, west of Woodlake, for many years, later buying the ranch in Drum Valley, running a small cow/calf operation. All this while raising her kids plus several others who she loved like her own.



She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, brothers-in-laws Harold Beutler, Knut, Donald & Arlan Knutson and sisters-in-laws Marcia & Helen Knutson. She is survived by her sister Wilma Beutler; her children, Bernice Marshall, Elaine Ray (Ken), Bruce Knutson (Carol), and Rick Knutson, 9 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and great, great grandkids.



Graveside service will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Woodlake Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel. Condolences can be made at



