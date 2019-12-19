Services
Los Osos Valley Memorial Park
2260 Los Osos Valley Road
Los Osos, CA 93402
(805) 528-1500
Eva Mae Gaddis

Eva Mae Gaddis

Morro Bay - Eva Mae Gaddis, of Morro Bay, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born January 26, 1930 to B.W. and Evelyn Reed in Bakersfield, California.

While living in Tulare, Eva was a member of Tulare United Methodist Church. Eva worked as Special Education Aide at Oak Valley School, a fast food cook and waitress, managed a liquor store, and ran a home daycare.

After moving to the Central Coast, she became a member of the Senior Centers in Morro Bay and Cayucos. She especially enjoyed spending time at her favorite restaurant in "her seat" at The Hungry Fisherman. She spent many hours volunteering her time to help others. Later in life she enjoyed knitting and crocheting hats, scarfs, blankets, infant hats and infant blankets which she then donated to various organizations.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, two brothers, and grandson Rex Hartman, Jr.

Left to cherish Eva's memory are her children, Karl of Arizona, Rex (Carla) of Oklahoma, Gail (Larry) of Montana, JoAnne (Alvin) of Montana, Keith of Montana, and Robert of California; 17 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; and eight great great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Los Osos Valley Mortuary from 1pm to 2pm followed by a Graveside Service at 2 pm at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
