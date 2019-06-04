|
Evaristo Hernandez
Tulare - TULARE - Evaristo Hernandez, age 91, passed peacefully with his loving wife of 57 years by his side, on Saturday June 1, 2019. He lived a life committed to his faith and his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Evaristo is survived by his loving wife Ignacia, and his living children Maria Castillo, Randy Hernandez (Sylvia), Irene Varenhorst (Michael), Eva Outlaw (Larry), Cori Frederick (John), Martha Vargas, Jesse Hernandez (Annette), Arthur Hernandez (Yunji), Rick Hernandez, Carlos Hernandez (Paula), Sandra Sanchez (Sal), Sylvia Hernandez, Teddy Hernandez. He was preceded in death by three of his children, Patricia Hernandez, Albert Hernandez, Mary Robles. Evaristo was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be held at Lindsay Hispanic SDA Church on 588 E. Honolulu St., Lindsay at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Burial will be held at the North Tulare Public Cemetery on J Street at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
