Services
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Lindsay Hispanic SDA Church
588 E. Honolulu St.
Lindsay, CA
View Map
Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
North Tulare Public Cemetery
J Street
View Map
Evaristo Hernandez Obituary
Evaristo Hernandez

Tulare - TULARE - Evaristo Hernandez, age 91, passed peacefully with his loving wife of 57 years by his side, on Saturday June 1, 2019. He lived a life committed to his faith and his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Evaristo is survived by his loving wife Ignacia, and his living children Maria Castillo, Randy Hernandez (Sylvia), Irene Varenhorst (Michael), Eva Outlaw (Larry), Cori Frederick (John), Martha Vargas, Jesse Hernandez (Annette), Arthur Hernandez (Yunji), Rick Hernandez, Carlos Hernandez (Paula), Sandra Sanchez (Sal), Sylvia Hernandez, Teddy Hernandez. He was preceded in death by three of his children, Patricia Hernandez, Albert Hernandez, Mary Robles. Evaristo was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be held at Lindsay Hispanic SDA Church on 588 E. Honolulu St., Lindsay at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Burial will be held at the North Tulare Public Cemetery on J Street at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 4, 2019
