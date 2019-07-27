|
Evelyn Claudia (Bileci) Cusenza
Pacific Grove - Evelyn Claudia (Bileci) Cusenza was born August 26, 1922 in Trapani, Sicily to Mary Buffa and Savatore Bileci. She immigrated to San Francisco attending Sutro Elementary before moving with her family to Monterey in 1929 where her father opened Roma Market. She attended Walter Colton then Monterey High, graduating in 1939 before earning her AA degree from Hartnell JC.
Evelyn met Jasper A. (Gus) Cusenza in high school and they married in 1943. While Gus was serving in the Army, Evelyn worked at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey.
Evelyn and Gus bought their own business, Cross-Horlock Hardware & Housewares, in Visalia, California where Evelyn was the proud buyer of all the fine china and crystal. Mom worked in the store while raising their four children: Joe, Jane (Randy), Steve (LeeLee) and Mary Ann. After their children were raised and off to college, Evelyn became a travel agent, learning computer skills before the internet existed. Evelyn and Gus were active members of St. Mary's Catholic Church and huge supporters of George McCann School in Visalia. Evelyn was also an avid bridge player, a love she brought to Pacific Grove when she and Gus moved there in 1990.
In her 80s and early 90s, Evelyn celebrated her birthdays with an annual brunch at Roy's Spanish Bay where guests marveled at her zest for life, truly never "acting her age". She was often seen on the beach path with her walker as well as doing water yoga at the Monterey Swim Center. On a sunny day, she could be found sitting on her front porch welcoming and chatting with passersby. She was an active member of St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Pacific Grove, always accompanied by her friend and devoted caregiver Dorothy Owen. The Cusenza Family is indebted both to Dorothy and to Esperanza, Ruby and team who provided loving care to Evelyn.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Gus in 1993 after 50 years of marriage and by her siblings Joe Bileci, Violet Cusenza and Josephine Compagno. She is survived by her four children, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews. She was loved by all who met her and will be greatly missed. There will never be another like her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated next Friday, August 2 at 11:00 am at St. Angela Merici in Pacific Grove. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a .
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on July 27, 2019